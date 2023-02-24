South Africa

Two sluice gates closed as Vaal Dam levels decrease

24 February 2023 - 16:55
Residents and resort owners were evacuated because of flooding due to Bloemhof Dam releasing water. File photo.
Residents and resort owners were evacuated because of flooding due to Bloemhof Dam releasing water. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Water levels in the Vaal Dam system have subsided after days of overflowing and flooding due to heavy rains. 

The department of water and sanitation said two sluice gates would be closed at 4pm on Friday.

“The water levels at Bloemhof Dam are at 112% and the water discharge remains at 3,800 cubic metres per second.

“In the Orange River, the Gariep Dam is also at about 112%, and the releases into the Orange River, upstream of Vanderkloof dam is 1,616m3/s. At the Vanderkloof dam, water levels are at 110% and outflow releases are 1,678m3/s,” said Wisane Mavasa, spokesperson for the department.  

The department urged communities downstream of the Orange and Vaal Rivers System, particularly the lower Orange and lower Vaal rivers, to stay vigilant and exercise caution as water levels remain high.

12 flood gates still open in Vaal and Orange River system

The 12 flood gates at the Vaal Dam remain open and outflow at the Bloemhof Dam will be kept at 3,800 cubic metres per second, the department of water ...
News
1 day ago

It also cautioned communities in the Lowveld and escarpment areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga about possible heavy rainfalls from early Saturday until Monday.

The South African Weather Service warned there is a possibility of heavy rainfalls of between 200mm and 400mm which may result in widespread and significant flooding.

The districts involved are Vhembe and Mopani in Limpopo and, to a lesser extent, Ehlanzeni in Mpumalanga.

The flooding may be catastrophic and could cause prolonged and severe effects, particularly after significant flooding that occurred over the lowveld and escarpment areas such as the Kruger National Park in the past few weeks, it said.

TimesLIVE 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.      

READ MORE:

Limpopo on high alert as weather service warns Cyclone Freddy may hit SA over weekend

The Limpopo co-operative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs department is on high alert to deal with possible fallout from Cyclone ...
News
2 days ago

Kruger National Park camps reopen as rainfall subsides

Two camps in the Kruger National Park have been reopened. They were closed due to floods in the south, SANParks said on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Western Cape dams dip below 50%, raising spectre of pre-emptive water restrictions

Western Cape dam levels have dipped below 50%, a significant decrease from 65% this time a year ago, raising the possibility of pre-emptive water ...
News
4 days ago

Businesses and homes flooded after more Vaal Dam sluice gates open

On Sunday 12 sluice gates remained open at the Vaal Dam to relieve pressure as the dam is at risk of collapsing due to heavy downpours.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng to depart UCT after agreeing to ‘exit ... South Africa
  2. Woman traumatised after Carletonville road rage ‘assault’ South Africa
  3. 'Don't send more trucks to Richards Bay': Transnet amid huge N2 backlog South Africa
  4. Grave disgrace as Msunduzi municipal workers are photographed sleeping in ... South Africa
  5. Credit card found as search goes on for German tourist in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses