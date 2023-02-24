Water levels in the Vaal Dam system have subsided after days of overflowing and flooding due to heavy rains.
The department of water and sanitation said two sluice gates would be closed at 4pm on Friday.
“The water levels at Bloemhof Dam are at 112% and the water discharge remains at 3,800 cubic metres per second.
“In the Orange River, the Gariep Dam is also at about 112%, and the releases into the Orange River, upstream of Vanderkloof dam is 1,616m3/s. At the Vanderkloof dam, water levels are at 110% and outflow releases are 1,678m3/s,” said Wisane Mavasa, spokesperson for the department.
The department urged communities downstream of the Orange and Vaal Rivers System, particularly the lower Orange and lower Vaal rivers, to stay vigilant and exercise caution as water levels remain high.
Two sluice gates closed as Vaal Dam levels decrease
12 flood gates still open in Vaal and Orange River system
It also cautioned communities in the Lowveld and escarpment areas of Limpopo and Mpumalanga about possible heavy rainfalls from early Saturday until Monday.
The South African Weather Service warned there is a possibility of heavy rainfalls of between 200mm and 400mm which may result in widespread and significant flooding.
The districts involved are Vhembe and Mopani in Limpopo and, to a lesser extent, Ehlanzeni in Mpumalanga.
The flooding may be catastrophic and could cause prolonged and severe effects, particularly after significant flooding that occurred over the lowveld and escarpment areas such as the Kruger National Park in the past few weeks, it said.
