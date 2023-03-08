The Gauteng health department says it will use the R600m allocated to the Covid-19 compensation of employees budget to “retain as many of the critical contract staff as possible”.
Professional and support staff including about 113 medical personnel were contracted for 12 months. Their contacts end on March 31.
Health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, during an oral response in a sitting of the provincial legislature on Tuesday, said hospitals have been asked to submit their needs according to prioritisation.
“The appointments will be based on critical, prioritised and urgent service needs at each facility based on the budget allocated.”
This comes as the budget was trimmed.
Gauteng health will strive to retain critical staff hired on Covid contracts
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
The Gauteng health department says it will use the R600m allocated to the Covid-19 compensation of employees budget to “retain as many of the critical contract staff as possible”.
Professional and support staff including about 113 medical personnel were contracted for 12 months. Their contacts end on March 31.
Health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, during an oral response in a sitting of the provincial legislature on Tuesday, said hospitals have been asked to submit their needs according to prioritisation.
“The appointments will be based on critical, prioritised and urgent service needs at each facility based on the budget allocated.”
This comes as the budget was trimmed.
'They fail us year in and year out': Why community health workers are ditching unions
Nkomo-Ralehoko said her department had asked the provincial budget committee to retain the current Covid-19 Compensation of Employees budget of R1.1bn.
“However, an amount of R600m has since been allocated for the 2023/24 financial year.”
“Considering the reduction of the current budget and the competing priorities across service centres, there is a need to reprioritise the capacity requirements to optimise the limited resources.
“There is an agreement on the prioritisation of clinical posts across all hospitals and the process to advertise available posts in line with the allocated budget. The process will be fast-tracked so as not to negatively impact on the facilities.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Reports of damage to property and delayed ambulances as health workers strike
Gauteng health department condemns disruption at opening of new Sebokeng clinic
Burning tyres and debris as KZN health workers join national comrades in Nehawu strike
Steve Biko hospital uses generators as faulty cable puts the lights out
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos