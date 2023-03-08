South Africa

Gauteng health will strive to retain critical staff hired on Covid contracts

08 March 2023 - 08:44
The Gauteng health department says it will use the R600m allocated to critical Covid-19 contract staff to retain as many employees as possible. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The Gauteng health department says it will use the R600m allocated to the Covid-19 compensation of employees budget to “retain as many of the critical contract staff as possible”.

Professional and support staff including about 113 medical personnel were contracted for 12 months. Their contacts end on March 31.

Health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, during an oral response in a sitting of the provincial legislature on Tuesday, said hospitals have been asked to submit their needs according to prioritisation.

“The appointments will be based on critical, prioritised and urgent service needs at each facility based on the budget allocated.”

This comes as the budget was trimmed.

