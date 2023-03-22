Mbalula took to social media to say the shutdown was the “biggest flop”.
“The EFF's plans of shutdown through chaos has failed. They are left isolated in many parts of the country; their attempt to incite insurrection by using [the] electricity crisis has failed.
“South Africans have rejected the EFF shutdown. Not that they don't have issues against government, [but] we will fix load-shedding and many other challenges working with our citizens,” he said.
The ANC thanked those who “did not join the extremist and regressive so-called shutdown”.
“In South Africa there is no place or tolerance for vigilantism and forceful removal of an incumbent government.”
Protesters told TimesLIVE they believed the shutdown was a success.
“Today [Monday] is a great success. It is a good feeling, being part of the process and using our democratic right to protest.
“We are fighting for our future, while others are too afraid to leave the house. Ramaphosa can see all his cities took notice of the fighters and shut down. We don’t need thousands in the streets — three fighters are enough,” Brighton Mudau, 35, said.
EFF spokesperson Tiyiselani Chauke said members had shown discipline.
“There has been no violence or damage to property. As you can see, all businesses belonging to people who support us are closed, but we will not force others to close,” he added.
The EFF also attributed stillness in the country to the success of the shutdown.
“Taxi ranks, malls, and intersections which would ordinarily be busy in cities and townships are empty. Many shops, businesses, petrol stations, car dealerships and courts are not operational as a result of the national shutdown.
“Buses and taxis are driving around the townships and cities empty, because our people have heeded the call of the EFF not to allow business as usual and call for the resignation of Cyril Ramaphosa.”
POLL | Do you think the shutdown was a success?
Image: Alaister Russell/TimesLIVE
The EFF's national shutdown protest on Monday has sparked debate, with the party claiming victory and others, including ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, saying it was a failure.
The red berets took to the streets calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other issues.
The party warned businesses to close their doors or risk looting, but there were only sporadic incidents of intimidation, debris on roads, reports of burning tyres in Durban and an attack on an SABC news crew in Cape Town.
Some companies and institutions warned their workers to be vigilant and to work from home while others said it would be business as usual.
Most buses, taxis and flights were not interrupted and there were no reports of essential services being affected. There was increased security on major national routes and at landmarks and potential “hotspots”.
The EFF claimed victory, saying ground forces came out in their numbers to protest against the “incompetent government of [President] Cyril Ramaphosa in the face of intimidation and violence by police and military personnel”.
It alleged the economy came to a standstill because South Africa was “tired of Ramaphosa’s lies”.
“He and the ANC said it is business as usual, yet businesses are closed, meaning workers and the people of South Africa refused to listen to the lies.”
Others said the march was a failure because services were operating and many were already at home because Monday fell between a weekend and a public holiday.
