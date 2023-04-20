South Africa

Second G4S guard arrested in connection with Thabo Bester escape to remain in custody

20 April 2023 - 10:10
The case against a second G4S security guard arrested over Thabo Bester's prison escape has been postponed after his case was joined to that of his co-accused. The co-accused, Senohe Matsoara, Zolile Sekeleni, Teboho Lipholo and Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are pictured at a previous court appearance. File image.
The case against a second G4S security guard arrested over Thabo Bester's prison escape has been postponed after his case was joined to that of his co-accused. The co-accused, Senohe Matsoara, Zolile Sekeleni, Teboho Lipholo and Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are pictured at a previous court appearance. File image.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The case against a second G4S security guard arrested in connection with Thabo Bester's escape has been postponed until May after his case was joined with that of his co-accused.

Buti Masukela, 51, was arrested on Tuesday at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in connection with Bester's audacious breakout from the prison on May 3 2022.

He joins Bester's partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni, former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara and ex-CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo in the dock in connection with the matter. 

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Masukela faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape and defeating the ends of justice.

He made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, sporting a multicoloured jersey with blue jeans.

Second G4S guard arrested for aiding Thabo Bester's escape

Another G4S security guard has been arrested for allegedly helping Thabo Bester escape from prison last year.
News
22 hours ago

After his legal representative confirmed he had no prior convictions or previous cases, magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi postponed the matter, saying: “On this application for him to be joined to this case ... sir, you are formally joined to this case. 

“Your case is remanded until May 3 and 4 for your co-accused and for your possible bail application. You will remain in custody until then,” Khabisi added, after the state indicated that with his co-accused, it would oppose Masukela's release on bail.

Sekeleni was granted bail of R10,000 in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court earlier this week.

So far six people have been arrested in connection with the matter, including Bester and Magudumana, who were captured in Tanzania over the Easter weekend.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Gauteng education on Bester not having a birth certificate: We can't reject a child because of documents

“Employees who are still working here in this school who remember him [Bester] said he was charming, a very clever boy and a sportsman doing well ...
News
4 hours ago

‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official

Father of CCTV technician fingered in Thabo Bester’s escape says he never showed signs of opulence
News
2 days ago

'There’ll be no stone left unturned': Cele says more people will be arrested for Thabo Bester’s escape

“We believe, by the look of things, that many people will have to answer on this matter. As the investigation continues, you will expect that more ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social media

A video of "Facebook rapist" and murderer Thabo Bester allegedly dancing in his Mangaung Correctional Centre prison cell has gone viral on social ...
News
2 days ago

BESTER ESCAPE WRAP | Dr Nandipha remains in custody as father gets bail

Thabo Bester's great escape live updates
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Video of Thabo Bester 'dancing' in his prison cell goes viral on social ... South Africa
  2. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News
  3. 'Hitmen' allegedly promised R80k from R3m insurance payout: Rosemary Ndlovu and ... South Africa
  4. Second G4S guard arrested for aiding Thabo Bester's escape South Africa
  5. Can’t get a signal during stage 6 load-shedding? Vodacom explains why South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras