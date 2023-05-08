The department of transport plans to scrap more than 3,000 old taxis in the current financial year through its taxi recapitalisation programme (TRP).
Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi said the programme has seen more than 81,000 old taxis scrapped and more than R5.6bn paid out to taxi operators in scrapping allowances since its inception in October 2006 to March this year.
“The TRP continues to make significant strides in changing the face of the taxi industry —away from what was normally referred to as 'moving coffin' taxi vehicles, which characterised the face of the industry, to modern, safer taxi vehicles,” he said.
The majority of vehicles meet the safety requirements introduced through the TRP, which include safety belts and roll bars, he said.
“When the TRP started in 2006, the target was to scrap 135,000 old taxis, with the scrapping allowance set at R50,000. Over 81,000 old taxi vehicles have now been scrapped, with the scrapping allowance increased to R151,000 since the beginning of April.”
Msibi said as the TRP approaches its 18-year anniversary in October, the department plans to scrap 3,750 old taxis in the current financial year and will continue to work with taxi associations to encourage their members to scrap old vehicles.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Transport department plans to scrap more than 3,000 old taxis
Scrapping allowance increased to R151k since beginning of April
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
The department of transport plans to scrap more than 3,000 old taxis in the current financial year through its taxi recapitalisation programme (TRP).
Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi said the programme has seen more than 81,000 old taxis scrapped and more than R5.6bn paid out to taxi operators in scrapping allowances since its inception in October 2006 to March this year.
“The TRP continues to make significant strides in changing the face of the taxi industry —away from what was normally referred to as 'moving coffin' taxi vehicles, which characterised the face of the industry, to modern, safer taxi vehicles,” he said.
The majority of vehicles meet the safety requirements introduced through the TRP, which include safety belts and roll bars, he said.
“When the TRP started in 2006, the target was to scrap 135,000 old taxis, with the scrapping allowance set at R50,000. Over 81,000 old taxi vehicles have now been scrapped, with the scrapping allowance increased to R151,000 since the beginning of April.”
Msibi said as the TRP approaches its 18-year anniversary in October, the department plans to scrap 3,750 old taxis in the current financial year and will continue to work with taxi associations to encourage their members to scrap old vehicles.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Eight years for drunk taxi driver who dragged cyclist under car for 300m
Woman taxi association trainer shot dead in meeting
New Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Inkanyezi headed for Mzansi
Streaming at the speed of a taxi
Santaco weighs in after attempted hit on Tongaat taxi boss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos