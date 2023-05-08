South Africa

Transport department plans to scrap more than 3,000 old taxis

Scrapping allowance increased to R151k since beginning of April

08 May 2023 - 13:13
The department of transport is marking 18 years of its taxi recapitalisation programme. File photo.
The department of transport is marking 18 years of its taxi recapitalisation programme. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

The department of transport plans to scrap more than 3,000 old taxis in the current financial year through its taxi recapitalisation programme (TRP).  

Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi said the programme has seen more than 81,000 old taxis scrapped and more than R5.6bn paid out to taxi operators in scrapping allowances since its inception in October 2006 to March this year.  

“The TRP continues to make significant strides in changing the face of the taxi industry —away from what was normally referred to as 'moving coffin' taxi vehicles, which characterised the face of the industry, to modern, safer taxi vehicles,” he said.  

The majority of vehicles meet the safety requirements introduced through the TRP, which include safety belts and roll bars, he said.  

“When the TRP started in 2006, the target was to scrap 135,000 old taxis, with the scrapping allowance set at R50,000. Over 81,000 old taxi vehicles have now been scrapped, with the scrapping allowance increased to R151,000 since the beginning of April.”

Msibi said as the TRP approaches its 18-year anniversary in October, the department plans to scrap 3,750 old taxis in the current financial year and will continue to work with taxi associations to encourage their members to scrap old vehicles. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Eight years for drunk taxi driver who dragged cyclist under car for 300m

Bongumusa Wellington Ngcobo – who ignored the screams of his passengers – tried to run but was apprehended by two security guards.
News
1 day ago

Woman taxi association trainer shot dead in meeting

A Cape Town woman taxi association training officer has been shot dead, allegedly while attending a meeting.
News
3 days ago

New Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Inkanyezi headed for Mzansi

Mercedes-Benz announced on Tuesday that the new Sprinter Inkanyezi is set to hit South African roads at the end of April.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Streaming at the speed of a taxi

Companies are lining up to install free Wi-Fi in taxis and buses for a slice of a captive market
Business Times
4 weeks ago

Santaco weighs in after attempted hit on Tongaat taxi boss

Santaco suspects people who were removed from a northern KwaZulu-Natal taxi association were behind the attempted assassination of a taxi boss in ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Putco will operate on Monday after security assurance South Africa
  2. Putco suspends operations on Monday but taxi industry will continue operating South Africa
  3. Taxi industry plans Cape 'shutdown' on Wednesday over grievances South Africa

Most read

  1. First of three Johannesburg-based 'fraudsters' extradited to US South Africa
  2. Fourways Farmers' Market reviewing its entertainment offerings after viral ... South Africa
  3. Fikile Mbalula reads riot act to ANC councillors over Al Jama-ah mayor Politics
  4. Inside the tug of war over King Shaka airport News
  5. Riches of Robert Mugabe's daughter laid bare in her divorce papers Africa

Latest Videos

‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...
We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...