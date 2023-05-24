South Africa

Witness says Enyobeni manager was at the tavern on evening of tragedy

'He did nothing but look at the children as they were lying on the ground'

24 May 2023 - 13:30 By ZIYANDA ZWENI and ZENAKHE GXASHE
Enyobeni Tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu and manager Siyakhangela Ndevu appeared in the East London regional court.
Image: Ziyanda Zweni

The manager of the infamous Enyobeni tavern watched as young patrons fell down and some died in June last year, a state witness told the East London regional court on Wednesday.

Nalo Mthizana, 24, said when she arrived at the tavern just before 1am with three friends, they were told Jägermeister shots were being offered free of charge.

Her friend, Inathi Ngoza, 17, was among the 21 people who died.

Mthizana said tavern manager Siyakhangela Ndevu encouraged them while they were queuing to buy alcohol.

“He said he would like to see one of us own a tavern and be employed,” Mthizana said.

She said there were minors in the queue and Ndevu witnessed them buying alcohol.

The manager and Vuyokazi Ndevu, the owner of the tavern, face charges of selling or supplying liquor to people under the age of 18 and for conniving with and permitting employees and agents to sell or deliver liquor to people under the age of 18.

Mthizana said they took pictures and asked Ndevu to take their pictures, not knowing who he was. She said Ndevu complimented her and offered to buy her “expensive alcohol”.

Ndevu covered his face with his left hand and laughed as Mthizana testified.

She said Ndevu was lying when he said he was not at the scene when the young people died.

“I saw him on TV the next morning saying he was at the bushes [initiation school]. I didn’t know he was the boss. He was there all the time this was happening. He did nothing but look at the children as they were lying on the ground.”

The trial continues.

