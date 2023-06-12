No deaths reported after tremor in Gauteng, says EMS

No fatalities or injuries have been reported after an earth tremor in some parts of Gauteng early on Sunday.
Gauteng residents were left shaken by a tremor measuring at 4.4 in magnitude at about 2.38am.
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the City of Ekurhuleni’s emergency services (EMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said no casualties and injuries have been reported.
Ntladi said EMS responded to reports of structural damage at Bedfordview Shopping Centre.
“We haven't received much across the entire city except that we responded to Bedfordview Shopping Centre. On our arrival we found the ceiling had collapsed and for safety reasons we had to evacuate everyone. We spoke to the owner to close up so structural engineers can do an inspection before they can start operating,” Ntladi said.
Council for Geoscience probing whether mining caused Gauteng earthquake
He said some residents reported broken windows at their houses.
We are encouraging residents to report any incidents.
The Council for Geoscience said it was investigating whether mining activity or fluctuations in groundwater levels caused the earthquake.
The council in a statement said the earthquake's epicentre “was located in the Boksburg area a few kilometres outside East Rand Proprietary Mine in the East Rand”.
The council asked residents to answer a questionnaire about their experience during the earthquake, including what they felt and their observations.
