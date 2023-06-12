South Africa

No deaths reported after tremor in Gauteng, says EMS

12 June 2023 - 06:46
Gauteng residents were left shaken by a tremor measuring at 4.4 in magnitude at about 2.38am on Sunday. File photo.
Gauteng residents were left shaken by a tremor measuring at 4.4 in magnitude at about 2.38am on Sunday. File photo.
Image: iStock

No fatalities or injuries have been reported after an earth tremor in some parts of Gauteng early on Sunday.

Gauteng residents were left shaken by a tremor measuring at 4.4 in magnitude at about 2.38am.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the City of Ekurhuleni’s emergency services (EMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said no casualties and injuries have been reported. 

Ntladi said EMS responded to reports of structural damage at Bedfordview Shopping Centre.

“We haven't received much across the entire city except that we responded to Bedfordview Shopping Centre. On our arrival we found the ceiling had collapsed and for safety reasons we had to evacuate everyone. We spoke to the owner to close up so structural engineers can do an inspection before they can start operating,” Ntladi said.

Council for Geoscience probing whether mining caused Gauteng earthquake

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) is investigating whether mining activity or fluctuations in groundwater levels caused the earthquake that shook ...
News
21 hours ago

He said some residents reported broken windows at their houses.

“e. We are encouraging residents to report any incidents.”

The Council for Geoscience said it was investigating whether mining activity or fluctuations in groundwater levels caused the earthquake. 

The council in a statement said the earthquake's epicentre “was located in the Boksburg area a few kilometres outside East Rand Proprietary Mine in the East Rand”.

The council asked residents to answer a questionnaire about their experience during the earthquake, including what they felt and their observations.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Here are some safety tips on what to do during an earthquake. As scary as it might be, it is important to remain calm.

Posted by Council for Geoscience on Sunday, June 11, 2023

READ MORE:

WATCH | Powerful tremor rocks Gauteng

A powerful tremor shook large parts of Gauteng during the early hours of Sunday morning
News
1 day ago

WATCH | 'The earth is shaking your relationship'- SA reacts to Gauteng quake

"Jiki-jiki 'Due to the earthquake, stage 8 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until further notice,'" joked one user.
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Must the earth move for mineral resources department to act on looming disasters?

Earthquakes are becoming more common in Gauteng and Free State, where mining activity is rife
News
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tina Joemat-Pettersson's sons break their silence about her death South Africa
  2. Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case South Africa
  3. The tycoon, his ‘girlfriend’ and the R40m jewel heist News
  4. WATCH | 'The earth is shaking your relationship'- SA reacts to Gauteng quake South Africa
  5. Smart meter load management pilot launched — here's the areas that will get it ... South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng
Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant