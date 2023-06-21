South Africa

Inaction denying blind South Africans access to Braille books: Blind SA

21 June 2023 - 14:25 By TimesLIVE
South Africa’s copyright laws prohibit books being published in Braille or other formats accessible to people who are visually impaired without the author or publisher’s permission. Stock photo.
South Africa’s copyright laws prohibit books being published in Braille or other formats accessible to people who are visually impaired without the author or publisher’s permission. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/wavebreakmediamicro

The blind and visually impaired are discriminated against by the government which has failed to ratify an international treaty to provide Braille books despite a Constitutional Court order removing barriers to ratifying the treaty, says Blind South Africa.

“Less than 0.5% of published works are available in accessible formats such as Braille, and most are published by NPOs such as Blind SA — meaning the blind and visually impaired in South Africa are suffering a book famine,” said the society, which is working with Section27 to lobby the government.

“We have done all we can from a legal perspective to push the government to do right by people who are blind and visually impaired.”

South Africa’s copyright laws prohibit books being published in Braille or other formats accessible to people who are visually impaired without the author or publisher’s permission. However, in September, the Constitutional Court handed down judgment providing an exception to that provision in the Copyright Act. The court gave parliament 24 months to amend the Copyright Act.

Ratifying the treaty would make the production and international transfer of specially-adapted books for people who are blind or visually impaired easier, the NPOs say.

They plan to march to the offices of the department of trade, industry & competition, the department of women, youth & persons with disabilities, the department of justice & constitutional development, the Presidency and the department of international relations & co-operation in Pretoria on June 27.

The lobby groups have also launched a petition demanding the treaty be ratified.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Blind 2021 top achieving matriculant on his way to becoming an advocate

Lethabo Maleka, 20, is in his second year of a Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of Limpopo.
News
5 months ago

Pupils with special needs are being sidelined, says veteran teacher

Meanwhile, pupils who drop out of school after grade 9 have nothing to show for almost a decade of education
News
1 year ago

Proposed copyright law amounts to expropriation without proper compensation: Mbongeni Ngema

The debate on proposed copyright law rages on in parliament with opponents calling for it to be sent back to the drawing board while others say all ...
Politics
1 year ago

Meet the SA pioneer who brings lights, camera and action to the blind

Durban’s Shakila Maharaj is filling the silence in films and TV shows for visually impaired people. Here’s how
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester's legal representatives pull out South Africa
  2. That dam view just fuels frustration News
  3. 'Fight, my child – this final whistle has not blown yet': Derick Hougaard's ... South Africa
  4. 'Other girls may be at risk': Woman exposes teacher for allegedly having sex ... News
  5. IN PICS | Here come the bride and groom — thanks to public's generosity News

Latest Videos

Angry Diepsloot residents block roads in protest to crime
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict