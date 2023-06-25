South Africa

Gift of the Givers comes to rescue of Helen Joseph Hospital as water woes continue

25 June 2023 - 13:08
Helen Joseph Hospital staff welcome the water donation
Image: Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers responded to a plea from the Helen Joseph hospital in Johannesburg for assistance with water.

The humanitarian aid organisation said it received a request from Prof Aftab Younis, a doctor at the hospital .

Gift of the Givers said it had installed a borehole at the state facility due to previous water woes.

“However, due to high demand and insufficient pressure from backup generators during regular load-shedding, the water supply couldn't reach the upper floors and wards.

“To address this issue, the team handed over a total of 192 boxes of 4 x 5L bottles — amounting to 3,840 litres — donated by Woolworths.”

Three weeks ago TimesLIVE reported the facility experienced low water pressure, which had affected the emergency department, intensive care unit and some wards.

Technicians from the department of infrastructure development, Johannesburg Water and the hospital's facility management unit identified the cause of the low water pressure.

An open valve within the ring feed of the hospital had to be closed as it was creating negative pressure, meaning water was no longer being pushed into the hospital network.

