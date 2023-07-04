South Africa

As parents report girl missing, cops hear of a body found on a school field

04 July 2023 - 19:18
The body of a 16-year-old girl was found on a school rugby field in Pretoria.
The body of a 16-year-old girl was found on a school rugby field in Pretoria.
Image: Gauteng Department of Education

The parents of a 16-year-old girl whose body was discovered on a rugby field at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria were about to open a missing person case when they were told about the body. 

This was revealed by Gauteng's education MEC Matome Chiloane, who visited the school on Tuesday. The department named the grade 10 pupil as Mia Kühn. 

Chiloane told journalists that the incident was unfortunate.

“I have always said that one child's death is too many. We can’t afford to lose children,” he said.

He said he hoped there wasn’t any foul play and that the department would be watching developments.

“So far, according to the police, it seems to be an unnatural death,” he said.

Chiloane said the pupil was with her parents on Monday night and at midnight was still at home when they went to bed. She may have sneaked out later.

“This morning the parents went to the police station to report her missing. This is when the police received the call about the body found on the field,” he said.

Education MEC Matome Chiloane briefs journalists at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane briefs journalists at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria.
Image: Gauteng Department of Education

He said it was not known how the girl gained entrance to the school.

Chiloane said he had urged the police to act with urgency “because this situation affects the community”..

Chiloane said he hoped video footage would help establish what had happened.

 

subscribe

Related articles

  1. Body of grade 10 girl discovered on rugby field at Pretoria high school South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Grade 11 pupil stabbed to death in fight outside school in Lenasia South Africa
  3. Grade 11 Free State pupil stabbed to death South Africa
  4. 'I can't believe my sweet boy is gone': mother of North West pupil who drowned South Africa

Latest

  1. Vehicle riddled with bullets and man fatally wounded South Africa
  2. As parents report girl missing, cops hear of a body found on a school field South Africa
  3. Alison Botha’s attackers released on parole after 28 years behind bars News
  4. LISTEN | Don't take it lying down: crime expert after Mashatile's protectors ... South Africa
  5. Buthelezi says he was merely relaying information about king's health South Africa

Latest Videos

'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...
'These ones, they will kill you': Alleged VIP protection cops assault road ...