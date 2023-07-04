As parents report girl missing, cops hear of a body found on a school field

The parents of a 16-year-old girl whose body was discovered on a rugby field at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria were about to open a missing person case when they were told about the body.

This was revealed by Gauteng's education MEC Matome Chiloane, who visited the school on Tuesday. The department named the grade 10 pupil as Mia Kühn.

Chiloane told journalists that the incident was unfortunate.

“I have always said that one child's death is too many. We can’t afford to lose children,” he said.

He said he hoped there wasn’t any foul play and that the department would be watching developments.

“So far, according to the police, it seems to be an unnatural death,” he said.

Chiloane said the pupil was with her parents on Monday night and at midnight was still at home when they went to bed. She may have sneaked out later.

“This morning the parents went to the police station to report her missing. This is when the police received the call about the body found on the field,” he said.