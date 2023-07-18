One witness in the murder trial, Zandile Khumalo, wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa pleading for a speedier trial as those affected by the murder of the late Orlando Pirates footballer are seeking to find closure nine years later.
“My biggest wish would be to try to bring a bit of pace to the proceedings of this case,” Khumalo wrote.
“I would like for the sake of the families who haven't found closure after so long to request one court be earmarked specifically for this case, a specific law team be appointed to deal with nothing else but this case, and this case be in court from Monday to Friday until it is concluded and a verdict given.
“All critical and required evidence has been collected and has been analysed so let the court run its course now, uninterrupted. Mr President, I think I speak for almost everyone when I say the postponements, delays and breaks have been more than enough and it is time we do away with them.
“I have been on that stand Mr President and it is not a nice place to be. But I would do it again, with emotions running high, for however many days if it means solving this case quicker.
“It is a traumatic experience to relive that day in front of the whole country, but what choice do I have? I, like many South Africans, would like to see justice for Senzo,” she said.
POLL | Is Senzo Meyiwa's case justice delayed?
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial started from scratch on Tuesday after almost a year and with five witnesses having testified.
Retired judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is presiding over the trial after ill health forced judge Tshifhiwa Maumela to step down.
Meyiwa was fatally shot during a robbery in Vosloorus in October 2014.
Mokgoatlheng delayed the start of proceedings by a day for the accused to apply for legal aid.
