Cape Town is cracking the whip on the city's top 100 traffic offenders who collectively owe more than R9m in unpaid fines.
The top offender has 268 warrants valued at just under R300,000.
The city has a specialised team tracking down warrant dodgers, at times having to resort to stakeouts to collar the culprits.
On Friday MMC for safety and security JP Smith said traffic officers had tracked down “some of the warrant dodgers on the infamous top 100 list, but many remain at large”. The list has been in place for at least five years, detailing the “motorists with the highest number of outstanding warrants”, he said.
“As at July 17, the individuals on the list account for 9,430 outstanding warrants valued at R9,129,180,” said Smith.
“Over six months between January and June 2023, the team responsible for managing the top 100 list issued 14,773 warrants and arrests were made in relation to approximately 2,000 of these warrants.
Cape Town cracks whip on top 100 traffic ‘bandits’ who owe more than R9m in unpaid fines
“On July 14 officers pulled over a minibus driving on the shoulder of the roadway. They discovered the driver had 18 double warrants outstanding, totalling R78,000. The driver was arrested and granted bail of R16,700.”
A warrant of arrest becomes a double warrant if one fails to appear in court on the stipulated date.
“On June 28 a motorist with 167 outstanding warrants valued at R148,550 was arrested outside his home in Masiphumelele,” Smith said. “On June 14 a motorist was arrested in Eerste River for 65 outstanding warrants with a total value of R67,700. On June 2, a motorist with 169 double warrants valued at R158,100 was arrested in St James.”
Smith said the list represents a lack of accountability by many motorists.
“Transgressions by the hundreds — and no motivation to pay the fines or acknowledge their wrongdoing because they think they can get away with it.
“Our specialised team, who chase down the top 100 offenders, has a very tough time as legislation dictates warrants must be served in person. Sometimes they have to resort to stakeouts to track down individuals, as happened recently in Masiphumelele.”
He was optimistic the expansion of the city's automated number plate recognition technology will help close the net on warrant dodgers.
“I want to sound a warning to all scofflaws that it greatly increases the chances of being caught. So unless they want to spend time behind bars, I’d advise they reach out and make arrangements to clear their fines and warrants, but also amend their driving behaviour in the interests of road safety,” he said.
“The public is also reminded the National Road Traffic Act empowers local authorities to place an administration mark against the identity number of an offender with outstanding warrants, which means the person is unable to perform any transactions on the Natis system, like the renewal of driving licences and motor vehicle licences.”
