Golden Arrow secures interdict against Santaco over Cape taxi strike

06 August 2023 - 17:17 By TIMESLIVE
Firemen extinguish a burning bus on the first day of the taxi strike.
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Golden Arrow Bus Services obtained an urgent temporary court interdict on Sunday against the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in a bid to halt threats, intimidation and damage to its fleet in Cape Town.

At least six of the company's buses have been torched and a driver was shot and injured in Khayelitsha since the strike began on Thursday.

Golden Arrow's general manager Derick Meyer said on Sunday that providing safe transport was a priority. The company went to court “as a result of the intimidation and harassment as well as acts of vandalism directed towards our employees, passengers and buses following the announcement of a taxi strike on Thursday”.

“Having read the papers filed by Golden Arrow and following agreement between Golden Arrow (the applicant) and the respondents (including Santaco and its eight affiliated members participating in the strike) it has been ordered by the Honourable Justice Gamble that the respondents are interdicted from intimidating, harassing, threatening or interfering with Golden Arrow, its employees and passengers. Respondents must take all reasonable steps to ensure that Golden Arrow is able operate without interference.”

Part of the order was for taxi associations to publish a statement, without admission of liability, in which they “strongly condemn the violence and lawless behaviour” and “advancing and participating in the stayaway in a peaceful and lawful manner”.

The application will be heard again at the high court in Cape Town on August 23. 

