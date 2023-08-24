He said the vehicles were licensed to operate on South African roads.
Bolt says reasons for impounding its Bajaj Qute cars are still unclear
Image: Gauteng Traffic Police
E-hailing company Bolt said it was shocked by Gauteng traffic officials move to impound a number of their Bajaj Qute vehicles in Johannesburg, alleging they were operating illegally as they were without valid operating licences.
The quadricycles are operated by Bolt under the banner Bolt Lite and offer short trips for as little as R21 for 6km.
“This action was unexpected and drivers have not been presented with an official reason for the impounding. We are talking to the local authorities to resolve the situation,” said Bolt's regional manager for east and Southern Africa Takura Malaba.
He said the vehicles were licensed to operate on South African roads.
“They are designated as compact quadricycles, and are aimed at intracity transportation, or ‘last mile transportation’,” Malaba said.
The company was unable to immediately comment on whether drivers of the impounded vehicle had operating licences.
Malaba said the Bajaj vehicle is eligible to run on all South African roads, and was National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) approved in 2017.
“The Bajaj Qutes have been sold in South Africa since 2017. There has been no reason since 2017 that has required the NRCS to direct that these vehicles should not operate on South African roads.”
Malaba said the vehicles have undergone a standard vehicle licensing process and have been issued with number plates after the registration process with the Gauteng transport department.
“The vehicles have been registered on the electronic national administration traffic information system (eNatis) and have Gauteng licence plates.”
Earlier this week, the Gauteng traffic police’s public transport intervention unit announced it had impounded 29 vehicles between August 18 and 22. The cars were operating in the Johannesburg CBD, Braamfontein, Westbury and Noordgesig areas.
Most of these drivers abandoned their vehicles and disappeared after being stopped by officers.
The traffic police said that in terms of the National Land Transport Act, no person may undertake a public transport service without an operating licence or permit.
“Gauteng traffic police call on the owners to refrain from using these vehicles as public transport without valid operating licences. This practice may lead to taxi conflict which often result in loss of lives,” said Sello Maremane, Gauteng traffic police spokesperson.
The Sunday Times reported that the introduction of the Bajaj Qute had previously been given the thumbs up by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.
In an article published last week, Malaba said: “Our Lite category is being launched in collaboration with the Gauteng government’s economic development department, and we are encouraged by the opportunity to create economic earning opportunities for young people and women.”
He said the category provided more options for passengers on a tight budget.
The vehicles, however, have been denounced by other e-hailing service operators.
