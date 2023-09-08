What's the ugliest thing about Joburg? I don't have anything ugly but if I have to say one, I'll say crime.
My Gauteng: TimesLIVE asks residents to share snippets of their lives
Joburg EMS’ Robert Mulaudzi on his best moments, greatest extravagance
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi juggles communications with fighting fires, most recently at the blaze in a building in downtown Johannesburg which killed 77 people.
TimesLIVE asked him to get personal by sharing his views on the city, his most treasured possessions, his greatest extravagance and what he would save if his house caught fire.
I am ... Robert Mulaudzi.
Where were you born? In Limpopo, in an area called Venda. I later moved to Johannesburg.
Where do you live? Roodepoort
Who do you share your house with? My children.
How did you get into your career? I joined the fire service 23 years ago.
What's the ugliest thing about Joburg? I don't have anything ugly but if I have to say one, I'll say crime.
What are the most memorable moments you've had in Joburg? When I joined the service [EMS] and when we hosted the 2010 Fifa [soccer] World Cup.
I can't go a day without ... My phone.
What's your greatest extravagance? Buying the exhibition match ticket for the match between Rafael Nadel and Roger Federer in Cape Town. The ticket cost a lot of money and I slept in the most expensive hotel there with my wife. That's my greatest extravagance.
If you inherited R100m, what would you do with it? I would make sure most of the people who are in need — mostly at places of safety or old-age homes, as well as areas where young kids are being looked after — are well-established and have enough resources to do what they do in those areas. After I've done that I can spoil myself.
What do you listen to in your car? I mostly listen to the greatest and legendary Oliver Mtukudzi. I'm listening to his last album, but I usually listen to all kinds of music. Whether it's mbaqanga, gospel or soul. But my favourite music is jazz.
If your house caught fire what would you save? I think I would save my Orlando Pirates jersey and my watch.
Perfect happiness is ... When you make those around you happy. When you are happy yourself, then you're able to make others around you happy.
