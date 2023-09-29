South Africa

Limpopo businessman shot dead near Hazyview

29 September 2023 - 21:11 By TimesLIVE
A man disembarked from a Nissan NP200 bakkie and shot dead Limpopo businessman Adriano dos Santos, 35, near Hazyview on Friday morning. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A Limpopo businessman, Adriano dos Santos, was shot dead near Hazyview in Mpumalanga on Friday morning. 

Police said the 35-year-old from Hoedspruit was travelling in a white Toyota Fortuner with a driver to meet someone in Nelspruit.

“As they were passing Hazyview, the man who was driving at the time reportedly received a call then stopped next to a fuel station nearby. Thereafter, it is said that he drove a few metres from the filling station then stopped again on the roadside,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said. 

He said an occupant from a white Nissan NP200 without number plates disembarked and went straight to the businessman and shot him three times.

“Thereafter, the suspects fled the scene, leaving behind the victim bleeding profusely. There are no reports of injuries from the other person who was with the businessman.” 

Dos Santos was certified dead at the scene. 

TimesLIVE 

