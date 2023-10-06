South Africa

Philanthropist BI Phakathi repays donors' kindness

06 October 2023 - 19:32 By TimesLIVE
In a show of goodwill, well known philanthropist BI Phakathi has paid back all the money to those who had deposited into his bank account and added extra. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/alexraths

Well-known philanthropist BI Phakathi has sprung a surprise on people who donated to his bank account after he told his followers he could no longer afford to assist people in need. 

On Wednesday, Phakathi posted on social media platform X that he had used up all his resources to fight poverty.

After the post, donations trickled in, ranging in amount from R5. 

This seemed to have touched Phakathi. He thanked those who had made donations, stating he did this work with no sponsors on video but faith.

However, on Friday, Phakathi revealed his hand: he had put out his call for financial assistance to see who would extend a helping hand.

On Friday, he took to social media to announce that he was paying back the money sent to him, telling donors to check their DMs. One person who donated R100 on Friday received R3,000 from Phakathi. Another said they had received R20,000.

Phakathi called on all those who had done good to continue to pay it forward with kindness

TimesLIVE has reported previously that Phakathi has been recording his selfless actions and posting them on social media for a while, all in a bid to encourage others to do the same.

From buying warm meals for scores of homeless people to handing over cash to one man who was desperate to pay for an ID, he has been a blessing to many. 

Phakathi, who has kept his identity secret, has over the years not responded to requests for interviews. 

TimesLIVE 

