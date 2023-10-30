South Africa

Trio in court for Inanda mass murder, allege police brutality

30 October 2023 - 16:55
Reaction Unit SA said two bodies were discovered under a bed, one in the kitchen and two in the bathroom in a house in Amaoti, in Inanda, Durban.
Reaction Unit SA said two bodies were discovered under a bed, one in the kitchen and two in the bathroom in a house in Amaoti, in Inanda, Durban.  
Image: supplied

Three men linked to the mass murder in Inanda where five people were killed appeared in court on Monday — and accused police of brutally assaulting them. 

The trio, Snazo Baca, Sboniso Ngobese, and Khulasande Ndlovu — all in their 20s — appeared at the Ntuzuma magistrate's court. They are facing five counts of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and arson. 

Five men in their 20s were shot dead at an RDP house in Amaoti, north of Durban, on Wednesday night. 

They were found in the house with multiple gunshot wounds after they were shot by unknown suspects who arrived in a getaway vehicle. 

The suspects were arrested the next day.

Ndlovu, who arrived in court barefoot, claimed that police assaulted him during his arrest. Through his attorney he said police took off his shoes and used them to assault him on his head and face, which also caused serious bruises on his eyes. 

Baca also claimed to have been assaulted numerous times by police. 

The defence attorney asked that the accused not be kept in Inanda police station but rather be transported to Westville prison due to the assault allegations. 

The trio said they intend to apply for bail. The matter was postponed to November 8 for a formal bail application.

Meanwhile, members of the media's application to be allowed to take pictures and videos of the accused was refused. 

This after the state and defence attorney opposed the application, saying the identification parade was yet to be conducted and any publication of pictures could jeopardise the investigation. 

On Thursday police said information led their team to a clinic in KwaMashu where three suspects were arrested and found in possession of eight rounds of ammunition.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said further investigation led detectives to a house at Amaoti, where police were met with gunfire. 

He said after the shootout, a 60-year-old man believed to be a traditional healer used by the suspects, was fatally wounded.

He was found in possession of a revolver with three rounds of ammunition. 

TimesLIVE 

