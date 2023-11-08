South Africa

Victim of Randburg court shooting was witness against cops in assault trial

The police officers, while not linked to the shootings, are being asked to hand in their cellphones and weapons for testing and agree to gun residue tests

08 November 2023 - 15:06
Forensic officers combed the scene for evidence outside the Randburg magistrate's court after two people were shot dead on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A woman shot dead outside the Randburg magistrate's court with her spouse was a witness in a trial against four police officers charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She and her husband were killed on Wednesday while en route to court by a gunman who leapt out of a black Mercedes-Benz. A manhunt is under way for the shooter and his accomplice/s. The couple have not yet been named.

The victim was scheduled to be cross-examined this week after giving evidence in chief last week.

When the case was called on Wednesday, the state called the investigating officer in the shooting Lt-Col Andile Mankayi from the Gauteng provincial police team to the witness box in support of an urgent application.

The application was for the four officers, from the Midrand police station, to hand in their cellphones and weapons.

They were also asked to agree to gunpowder residue tests on their bodies and guns.

The matter was adjourned for defence lawyers to consult them.

Mankayi said no suspects have been identified yet and establishing a timeline is vital for the investigation.

TimesLIVE

