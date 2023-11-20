South Africa

Astral Foods swings to loss on hits from load-shedding, bird flu

20 November 2023 - 11:29 By Nelson Banya
Astral reported a R621m operating loss in the full-year ended September 30, compared to a R1.4bn profit last year. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

South Africa's biggest poultry producer Astral Foods swung to a full-year loss on Monday, as an ongoing electricity crisis and the country's worst bird flu outbreak cost the company R2bn.

Astral reported a R621m operating loss in the full-year ended September 30, compared to a R1.4bn profit last year.

Its flagship poultry division's R1.38bn loss was partly offset by a R759m profit from its feed division, which saw 12% revenue growth.

The company said group revenue was flat at R19.3bn but R1.6bn costs associated with lengthy planned power outages, locally known as loadshedding, ate into income. Power cuts disrupt slaughter programmes and increase the cost of stock feed as chickens remain on farms longer.

During power outages, businesses use diesel-powered generators as an alternative, driving costs higher.

FRED HUME | No, African egg imports won’t resolve this crisis

We urgently need to ease import restrictions placed on major egg producers such as Argentina, Brazil, the US and Eswatini
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

The company processed an average of 4.9-million chickens during the 2023 financial year, 16% lower than 5.8-million birds per week the previous year.

Astral said the outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an infected flock causing a high death rate, had cost the company R400m.

"Bird flu remains a major risk to the local poultry industry. However, progress is being made towards approvals for voluntary vaccination of broiler breeding stock," Astral said.

Last week the agriculture ministry said the bird flu, which has resulted in the culling of about 8.5-million chickens — a third of the national flock — was now under control.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Egg supplies to normalise early next year as avian flu brought under control

Imports are ensuring egg stock levels are replenishing steadily before the festive season, obviating the need for panic buying, the agriculture ...
News
5 days ago

‘Eggscruciating’ prices and limited egg supplies as avian flu impact continues

As the government struggles to contain the outbreak of avian flu and address the shortages of eggs and chicken before the festive season, the price ...
News
1 month ago

Poultry producers fear cheap chicken imports

South Africa must strike a balance to preserve the local poultry industry while securing chicken supplies through a possible rebate on import taxes ...
Business Times
1 month ago

‘We’re talking about feeding the poorest of the poor’: Georg Southey

State intervention in poultry market will lead to food insecurity, says Georg Southey, executive member of the Association of Meat Importers & ...
Business Times
3 months ago

Power crisis pecks poultry industry to the bone

Astral CEO lists load-shedding, feed costs as major blows and says SA can’t compete on exports
Business Times
5 months ago
