In the Phala Phala matter, siblings Froliana and Ndilishano David Joseph were granted R5,000 and R10,000 bail respectively in the Bela Bela magistrate's court on Friday. They face charges of theft, housebreaking with intent to steal, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal.
Their co-accused, Imanuwela David, faces an additional charge of money laundering.
The matter was postponed to December 6 for further investigation and for David to submit a formal bail application.
TimesLIVE
Hawks pursuing two more suspects for Phala Phala theft
Image: Alaister Russell
The police are pursuing two more suspects in connection with the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, says Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya.
“As we are sitting here, we are pursuing the other two. We will be able to communicate when we get hold of them. They are currently not in the country, which is why it has not been easy to get hold of them,” he said.
Three suspects have already been arrested in connection with the 2020 theft.
Lebeya was briefing the media on Hawks successes in the second quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year.
WATCH | The Hawks brief media on crime investigations and outcomes
In the Phala Phala matter, siblings Froliana and Ndilishano David Joseph were granted R5,000 and R10,000 bail respectively in the Bela Bela magistrate's court on Friday. They face charges of theft, housebreaking with intent to steal, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal.
Their co-accused, Imanuwela David, faces an additional charge of money laundering.
The matter was postponed to December 6 for further investigation and for David to submit a formal bail application.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
TOM EATON | Cyril and his jolly crew of buccaneering roustabouts must be made to walk the electoral plank
Two Phala Phala accused granted bail
Bitter feud divides Phala Phala ‘homeboys’
We aren't flight risks, say siblings accused of stealing millions from Phala Phala
Third suspect arrested in connection with Phala Phala theft
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos