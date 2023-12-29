Residents of Riverlea have different views about whether their issue with zama zamas has become a thing of the past after they took to the streets earlier this year to reclaim their area and rid if it of illegal miners.
Ziyaad Becket, who stays near one of the shafts where illegal miners have operated for months, said he has slept peacefully over the past three months.
Becket told TimesLIVE the sound of gunfire, linked to alleged turf wars, had quietened down since July after residents in the suburb in the south of Johannesburg took to their battle to reclaim their area to the streets.
The action came after five illegal miners were killed in an attack believed to be the result of a turf war among the zama zamas.
Becket said before the community protested, residents in his street and the surrounding area had battled to sleep for about 18 months as they spent nights in fear.
The sound of gunfire became a regular occurrence when night fell.
A look into Riverlea after communities took zama zama protests to the streets
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Residents of Riverlea have different views about whether their issue with zama zamas has become a thing of the past after they took to the streets earlier this year to reclaim their area and rid if it of illegal miners.
Ziyaad Becket, who stays near one of the shafts where illegal miners have operated for months, said he has slept peacefully over the past three months.
Becket told TimesLIVE the sound of gunfire, linked to alleged turf wars, had quietened down since July after residents in the suburb in the south of Johannesburg took to their battle to reclaim their area to the streets.
The action came after five illegal miners were killed in an attack believed to be the result of a turf war among the zama zamas.
Becket said before the community protested, residents in his street and the surrounding area had battled to sleep for about 18 months as they spent nights in fear.
The sound of gunfire became a regular occurrence when night fell.
‘Our gang killed the Riverlea zama zamas because they didn’t want to share profits’
In July, police minister Bheki Cele visited the area and promised to deploy specialised units to fight illegal miners and avert the shootings which seemingly stemmed from the Zamampilo informal settlement to spill over to the community.
"We were heavily affected because one shaft is right across from our house. Things are much better, specially in our section. After the imbizo. there are little to no sightings of zama zamas, and there is been no shooting for the past three months," he said.
Becket is involved in neighbourhood watch groups and regularly attends community meetings with police since the community protests.
"There has been a drastic change from what we were going through earlier this year and last year. But I must emphasise that we need the South African National Defence Force to come to Zamimpilo because what has been happening there has shifted to another section," he said.
Pastor Anthony Sherman, chairperson of Riverlea Ext 2 Residents Association, said the situation has not improved much at the nearby Zamimpilo informal settlement.
He said the department of mineral resources and energy had closed the holes by illegal miners but these were not closed the way they should have been.
‘We are under siege:’ Lesufi pleads with Ramaphosa to ‘bring firepower’ on zama zamas
"Sometimes it makes you angry because zama zamas have blown a lot holes open again," he said.
He said the police special task force set up after the July protest had temporarily achieved much-needed relief in the community.
"When those guys [special task force] disappeared at the end of October, the Basothos went back to the informal settlement and the shooting is restarting. They have expanded down to the Florida area," he said.
Sherman said illegal mining was continuing unabated with some community members witnessing the illegal miners walking around as though nothing had happened a few months earlier.
"You find the communities in Riverlea Ext 2, Riverlea and surroundings saying mass action is needed again, but we are dealing in good faith with police with whom we frequently. meet"
He said they have experienced petty theft and turf wars in the informal settlement and spilling over to the community.
"Previously we had guys from Zamimpilo stabbing and robbing people in the vicinity of the settlement," he said.
Cabinet welcomes arrests of illegal miners in Riverlea
Sherman said illegal water and power connections have increased.
He said government officials promised to work with residents and stay in communication with the community about the solutions they promised to implement.
"When you look at all the senior people making promises on behalf of the departments, the least they could do is show their faces and engage with us in the community.
"It seems like when it gets to December everything goes into sleep mode in every government department. You can't get hold of anyone until late January," he said.
Sherman said they had hoped for a quieter December, with many zama zamas returning to their homes for the festive season.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Detonators and explosive gels among items seized from suspected zama zamas in Sabie
Bodies of three suspected zama zamas found in wheelbarrows in Driekop
The zama zama challenge: South Africa has 6,100 derelict, ownerless mines
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos