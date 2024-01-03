In King Cetshwayo district, more than 40 homes were damaged by strong winds and several businesses in the Eshowe industrial area were destroyed.
31 people killed in KZN December floods
Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning claimed the lives of 31 people in KwaZulu-Natal in December, with three people still unaccounted for.
In the latest incidents, a man was struck by lightning in Eshowe on New Year’s Eve, while a 64-year-old drowned while swimming on the beach on the south coast.
The heavy rains left a trail of destruction, affecting households, businesses and public infrastructure such as schools, roads and bridges.
According to preliminary reports from the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, more than 600 households were affected, with over 140 dwellings destroyed.
Uthukela district was the worst affected, with 23 fatalities recorded during floods that hit Ladysmith on Christmas Eve, while more than 100 houses were damaged.
KwaZulu-Natal Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said uMgungundlovu district had the highest number of homes damaged. Two deaths were reported in the area and one person remains missing after a car was swept away in the uMsunduzi River in Pietermaritzburg.
Ladysmith floods death toll reaches 21, four people still missing
In King Cetshwayo district, more than 40 homes were damaged by strong winds and several businesses in the Eshowe industrial area were destroyed.
Mngadi said the uMzinyathi district was also hit by storms with more than 100 homes affected and one fatality recorded.
More than 2,000 people were affected and 21 rendered homeless, he said.
“Since the beginning of these rains, we have been responding promptly, providing immediate disaster relief such as blankets, plastic sheeting and vouchers to affected families.
“We have also offered psychological support through the department of social development to the affected families and assisted with burial arrangements. We have activated other sector departments such as human settlements, transport, and home affairs to co-ordinate assistance from these departments,” he said.
During some assessments, they were joined by a representative from the Presidency to ascertain the kind of assistance they may need from the national government.
Mngadi commended neighbours and relatives for housing families whose dwellings have been damaged or destroyed. “This has ensured that none of the victims have had to be housed in mass care centres or community halls. The responsible agencies are making the necessary arrangements to assist the families. We have assigned our disaster teams to go into all areas to ensure that all homes have been assessed to prepare for assistance.
“While we continue to work with other departments and stakeholders to respond to all incidents, we remain concerned about the continuing rainfall which is hampering the pace at which assessments can be conducted.
“However, we will continue to ensure relief is provided as soon as possible. Once we conclude the assessment we will establish the cost of these damages and co-operate with all departments to provide necessary intervention.”
Mngadi also commended agencies who have been working to locate missing people through their search and rescue teams and providing disaster relief.
He appealed to people whose loved ones were missing as a result of heavy rains to contact authorities urgently.
The rains are expected to continue, with alert level 2 thunderstorm warnings issued for some areas in KwaZulu-Natal.
The department advised residents to remain indoors if safe to do so.
“As many people will be travelling back to work as we conclude the festive holidays, we urge motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads. Where possible, we advise people to postpone their trips until the weather has cleared,” added Mngadi.
