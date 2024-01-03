Soccer

Ex-Chiefs star ‘Yeye’ Letsholonyane gets second-highest coaching badge

03 January 2024 - 13:35
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Reneilwe 'Yeye' Letsholonyane. File photo
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane has earned the second highest level coaching badge, the Caf A licence.

The A licence, which Letsholonyane earned in Botswana, is second only to the Caf Pro licence. Letsholonyane, a league and cup double winner with Chiefs in 2012-2013 and 2014-2015, is theoretically cleared to be a head coach in the DStv Premiership with his A licence even if the South African Football Association (Safa) succeeds in its plan to impose minimum requirements on top-flight coaches.

And the year started with a bang,” Letsholonyane posted on X on Wednesday.

“Three years straight of self-empowerment, acquiring knowledge, travelling, sleepless nights and and and ... shew: 2021, South Africa, C licence; 2022, Zambia, B licence; 2023, Botswana, A licence.”

After Letsholonyane called time on a 15-year career in July, having played 10 league games at TS Galaxy in 2020-2021, he coached amateur Soweto team Pimville Young Stars, also buying shares in the club.

Bafana Bafana 2010 World Cup star Letsholonyane was one of the products of Castle League (fourth tier) Pimville's youth structure, with other notable professionals Cyril Nzama, Joseph Ngake and David Zulu.

He joined AmaZulu to coach their U-17s in January 2023 and was promoted to their reserve DStv Diski Challenge team in August.

Letsholonyane's latest qualification clears the way for him to be a head coach in the Premiership or second-tier Motsepe Foundation Championship, should the opportunity arise and Safa succeed in placing its intended requirements.

Safa vice-president Linda Zwane said after a national executive committee meeting last month the association resolved to have its minimum coaching requirements implemented from 2024-2025.

“We have agreed that from the 2024-2025 season, a coach in the PSL and NFD must have a Caf A licence and an assistant coach must have a B licence,” Zwane said.

“It goes to the ABC Motsepe League [third tier] and Hollywoodbets Super League [women's league] where you must have a C licence and filters down to local football associations and universities, which are also regulated.”

