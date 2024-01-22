South Africa

Court to consider appointing medical assessor for trial against surgeon Peter Beale

22 January 2024 - 14:15
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale briefly appeared at the Johannesburg high court on Monday.
Paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale briefly appeared at the Johannesburg high court on Monday.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

The Johannesburg high court has postponed the fraud and murder trial against paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale to Wednesday. 

This is to allow the court to possibly appoint a medical assessor who will sit with the judge during the proceedings. 

Beale, whose co-accused, anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, was shot dead in September 2020, made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg high court on Monday.

The court heard it was in the interests of justice for the judge to consider sitting with an assessor.

Though no decision has been taken yet , the assessor, who could be a paediatric surgeon, would advise the judge on the medical aspects of the case during the trial.

Medical association concerned about 'criminalisation' of doctors

The South African Medical Association has raised concerns about the charging and prosecution of medical doctors as the case of paediatric surgeon ...
News
4 days ago

Beale has been accused of three counts of murder and two counts of fraud.

TimesLIVE previously reported that despite the media having previously named the victims, the court ordered the names be withheld as requested by their families. 

According to the indictment, Beale is accused of “unlawfully and intentionally” causing the death of a three-year-old boy in March 2012, a 21-month-old girl in July 2016 and a 10-year-old boy in October 2019 after he had operated on the children. 

The fraud charges pertain to the pathology results he had given to the parents of the three-year-old boy and the 10-year-old boy in which, according to the indictment, he allegedly misrepresented facts with the intention to defraud.

In 2019, the Sunday Times reported families were blaming Beale for the children's deaths.

One Johannesburg family blamed Beale and claimed to the publication his actions and those of Munshi caused the agonising and traumatic death of their 10-year-old son.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Paediatric surgeon Peter Beale stripped of licence to operate

Despite Beale no longer being on HPCSA register, the council said there are five pending cases for children’s deaths
News
1 year ago

Charge for toddler's death added to surgeon Peter Beale's murder and fraud case

An additional charge of culpable homicide has been added in the murder and fraud case of paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale by the high court in ...
News
1 year ago

Surgeon’s murder charge after patient dies sparks medical outcry

Doctors question the state’s competence in handling the case, noting that the Health Professions Council of SA had investigated the matter and ...
News
1 year ago

Ease up on negligence laws, doctors urge justice minister

Practitioner jailed for patient’s death says colleagues live in fear of same fate.
News
2 years ago

Health regulator under fire after doctor's suspension hearing collapses

Six years after the HPCSA was found to be in a state of “multisystem organisational dysfunction”, the collapse of a hearing involving a ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. No longer use the phone number you gave when applying for the R350 grant? ... South Africa
  3. Nelson Mandela's items including ID and famous Madiba shirts listed for auction South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in court South Africa
  5. Fiery protests over lack of water north of Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

'Will Bafana beat Namibia?' 'Arena Sports Show dissects Bafana's must-win Afcon ...
EFF members walk out of council meeting as Tshwane deputy mayor election halted