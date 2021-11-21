Ease up on negligence laws, doctors urge justice minister

Practitioner jailed for patient’s death says colleagues live in fear of same fate

Jailing doctors for medical negligence is too severe, and medical mishaps should rather be used as teaching opportunities to prevent future fatalities, according to the Medical Protection Society (MPS).



The group is among various healthcare organisations, including the SA Medical Association (Sama), which have sent a letter to justice minister Ronald Lamola asking for a review of the law on culpable homicide...