The magistrate, who ordered he should not be identified, said Stapelberg failed to prove that the interests of justice permitted his release on bail. Stapelberg had failed to establish the existence of exceptional circumstances that would permit his release.
"The court further finds, after proper consideration of both the state and the accused case, that there is a likelihood that the applicant will endanger the safety of the state witnesses.
"The applicant will intimidate and influence the state witnesses in this case. He will be a danger to himself or others taking into consideration his psychological state of mind. Accordingly in this matter, the bail must fail and the bail is refused," said the magistrate.
Alberton mother relieved bail denied to man accused of planning daughter's death
Court said accused would likely endanger the state witnesses
The mother of Nadine Terblanche, who was murdered with her nine-year-old son Ruandré Vorster at their home in Alberton last year, is relieved the man accused of orchestrating her “most loved” daughter's death has been denied bail.
“I am very happy. I am relieved because this has been eating me ever since we had this bail application only coming through today,” said Carol Terblanche outside the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.
An emotional mother, who said she was grateful for her friends' support, said she was scared Freddie Stapelberg, his daughter's boyfriend, could get bail which would have left Nadine's daughter exposed to danger.
“I was scared that he could get bail, especially for the little one, but we are in good space now,” she said.
Nadine and Vorster were allegedly hacked to death at their home in Randhart on November 27.
Bail denied to Alberton man on trial for murder of his girlfriend and her son
Terblanche described the affect of the deaths of her daughter and grandson on her life.
“It is a double blow. They were my favourite two, so it is very difficult. It is difficult because we were in contact every day. She would phone me and ask, 'What are you cooking for supper tonight?'
“She would say, 'I am cooking, must I cook for you?' and things like that. If I prepare food, I know she also used to love it.”
Asked about her feelings after the court rejected Stafelberg's bail, she said: “The first time I had big anger when I saw him, but today [Wednesday] I didn't have any feelings for him — nothing, none.”
The magistrate, who ordered he should not be identified, said Stapelberg failed to prove that the interests of justice permitted his release on bail. Stapelberg had failed to establish the existence of exceptional circumstances that would permit his release.
“The court further finds, after proper consideration of both the state and the accused case, that there is a likelihood that the applicant will endanger the safety of the state witnesses.
“The applicant will intimidate and influence the state witnesses in this case. He will be a danger to himself or others taking into consideration his psychological state of mind. Accordingly in this matter, the bail must fail and the bail is refused,” said the magistrate.
Stapelberg stated in his affidavit to prove exceptional circumstances that he was the private caregiver of his children from a previous relationship and that their biological mother was unemployed and the children would suffer if he was not released on bail.
He said after the incident, he was diagnosed with depression and anxiety and placed on antidepressant medication, which he had not had access to since his arrest, despite numerous requests in prison. He said he also did not have a health professional to attend to his mental health and was unable to cope.
According to his affidavit, Stapelberg indicated that his co-accused, Pardon Danhire, 37, who worked for him and Terblanche as a gardener, was trying to shift the blame on to him via a confession statement made weeks after he was arrested.
Stapelberg said Danhire implicated him as the mastermind instead of taking accountability for his actions.
Stapelberg said Danhire wanted to bargain with the state for an acquittal or a lesser sentence. He said there were no conversations between himself and Danhire where they engaged in planning the killing of the deceased and that there was no exchange of money between them.
The court heard Nadine had two funeral policies and a life policy which, according to Stapelberg, had lapsed.
According to the affidavit of investigating officer Sgt Mmakgabo Itumeleng Moloto, at the beginning of November 2023 Stapelberg approached Danhire with instructions to kill Nadine in exchange for R100,000.
On the day Nadine was murdered with the blunt force of an axe and strangulation. Danhire did not leave the residence but waited for Stapelberg to return to receive the money that was promised to him.
Stapelberg arrived at home around 4.39pm on November 23 and Danhire demanded payment. Stapelberg informed him that he would withdraw the money the next day.
According to the investigation officer's affidavit, an argument ensued and Danhire attacked Stapelberg with an axe. Both of them held on to the axe and during the struggle, Stapelberg pressed the panic button.
The security company arrived and Stapelberg opened the gate to the property.
The court heard the security officer instructed Stapelberg and Danhire to let go of the axe and subsequently Danhire raised his hands whereafter he moved towards the gate.
Stapelberg requested the security officer to arrest Danhire as he attacked him.
While all of this was happening, the security officer overhead how Stapelberg told Danhire to leave him “I will go and withdraw the money” and Danhire then ran away and was caught in the adjacent street.
