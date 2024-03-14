Call for submissions on new patient fee billing system in Gauteng

The public has until March 29 to submit written representations on the draft regulations relating to uniform patient fees payable in the new financial year for ambulance, mortuary and hospital services.
The Gauteng health department said the fees have been reviewed by an upward adjustment of 4.9% for the 2024/25 financial year.
The new tariffs will only come into effect once all inputs have been factored in and approval has been given by the Gauteng legislature.
The department said the uniform patient fee schedule billing system ensured a simplified charging mechanism for public health services and provided a transparent and consistent fee structure for the treatment of patients, both as in-patients and out-patients.
Apart from those who are exempted from paying fees, the revised fees will be applicable to all categories of patients, medical schemes and non-subsidised categories of foreign nationals treated at state health facilities within three categories:
- H1 - individuals with an income of less than R70,000 per annum and households with an income less than R100,000 per annum;
- H2 - individuals with an income less than R250,000 per annum and households with an income less than R350,000 per annum; and
- H3 - individuals with an income greater than or equals to R250,000 per annum and household with an income greater than or equal to R350,000 per annum.
“In terms of the revised fees, an individual under H1 category who calls an ambulance requiring advanced life support will be charged R160, which is R5 more than what they are currently paying,” the department said.
“The same H1 category patient who accesses services at a provincial hospital and consults a specialist practitioner will be charged R95 per visit compared to R90 currently.”
