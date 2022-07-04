×

South Africa

Limpopo police launch manhunt for mob that ‘killed FET educator suspected of stock theft’

04 July 2022 - 07:39
The vehicle of the educator who was allegedly killed by a mob after being suspected of stealing goats.
Image: Supplied

Police in Polokwane, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for a mob that allegedly attacked and killed a Further Education and Training (FET) educator suspected of stealing goats. 

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Lt Col Mamphaswa Seabi, a mob allegedly attacked the educator at about 8am on Saturday in the Lebowakgomo policing area.

“The deceased was reportedly driving his motor vehicle in possession of an unknown number of goats he purchased in Mamaolo, Ga-Mphahlele village. The victim's vehicle was stopped by a mob who pulled him out of his motor vehicle,” Seabi said.

He said the educator was allegedly severely assaulted and burned to death together with his motor vehicle after being suspected of stock theft.

“Police were summoned to the scene and found a burnt-out bakkie and the victim burned beyond recognition a few metres  away from the vehicle. The suspected stolen goats were not found at the crime scene.”

According to police, the deceased is originally from KwaZulu-Natal and was a resident in Lebowakgomo Zone A.

Seabi said police investigations are continuing. 

Police have cautioned community members not to take the law into their own hands but rather hand over suspects to the police for  investigation and prosecution.

“A manhunt has been launched for the suspects and anyone with information that can lead to their arrests is requested to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Makadani, on 072 029 7499, Crime Stop on 0860 0 10111, their nearest police station or on the My SAPSApp,” Seabi said. 

READ MORE:

Four suspects allegedly involved in brutal murders of four people during mob attack arrested

Four suspects arrested in connection with brutal killings in a recent vigilante incident in Majeje village in Limpopo are expected to appear in court ...
News
2 weeks ago

Three men burnt to death in gruesome 'mob attack'

Three men burnt to death in a gruesome killing in the North West.
News
1 month ago

Elvis Nyathi's family disappointed after Diepsloot men accused of beating and burning him granted bail

The Zimbabwean family is very disappointed that Elvis Nyathi's alleged killers were granted bail, as they perceived SA as a country that recognises ...
News
1 month ago
