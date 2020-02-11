Coronavirus death toll surges past 1000, fears for Chinese economy

Worry grew on Tuesday that the extent of economic disruption from China's coronavirus outbreak was being underestimated as the death toll in the world's second-largest economy from the epidemic soared past 1,000.

Companies struggled to get back to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday, while hundreds of Chinese firms said they would need billions of dollars in loans to stay afloat. Layoffs also began despite assurances by President Xi Jinping that widespread sackings would be avoided.

“The coronavirus outbreak completely changed the dynamics of the Chinese economy,” JPMorgan analysts said in a note to clients as they again downgraded forecasts for Chinese growth this quarter.

Another 108 coronavirus deaths were reported on Tuesday, a daily record, bringing the total number of people killed in the country to 1,016, the National Health Commission said.

There were 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland as of Monday, down from 3,062 on the previous day, bringing the total to 42,638.