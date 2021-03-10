World

US woman won't be extradited for killing teen motorcyclist in the UK

10 March 2021 - 11:03 By TimesLIVE
Despite being charged for 19-year-old Harry Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in the UK, an American woman refuses to return to the country to be prosecuted and the US State Department has rejected requests to extradite her. Stock photo.
Despite being charged for 19-year-old Harry Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in the UK, an American woman refuses to return to the country to be prosecuted and the US State Department has rejected requests to extradite her. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

A lawyer representing an American woman who fled back to the US after killing a teen motorcyclist in the UK claims she would not be prosecuted in her home country for the same offence, CNN reports.

Anne Sacoolas hit 19-year-old Harry Dunn with her car after driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019. Despite being charged for Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in the UK, Sacoolas refuses to return to the country to be prosecuted and the US State Department has rejected requests to extradite her. 

Sacoolas’s lawyer Amy Jeffress said her client is willing to do community service in the US and “make a contribution” in the teen’s memory, but she does not believe Sacoolas would be prosecuted in the US for the crime. Legal analysts are disputing her claim.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Bay families shattered after 'hit-and-run' nightmare

Two children were allegedly mowed down by a driver in New Brighton.
News
2 days ago

Durban schoolgirl seriously injured in 'hit and run' incident

A 13-year-old Durban girl suffered severe injuries after an alleged hit-and-run incident in Sea View, south of the city, on Monday.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Bikers assault VW driver, passenger after Mpumalanga collision

Three men have been left traumatised after a group of motorcyclists assaulted them after a collision in Mpumalanga.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. PowerBall winner will use R51m to realise his dream of becoming a social worker South Africa
  2. Money trail leads to arrest of Bongani Bongo’s ex-wife South Africa
  3. ConCourt and Zondo: endgame for Jacob Zuma News
  4. SAHRC 'deeply concerned' by xenophobic attacks in Durban CBD South Africa
  5. ‘You must act decisively on corruption’: Robert Marawa to Fikile Mbalula in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X