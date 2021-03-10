US woman won't be extradited for killing teen motorcyclist in the UK

A lawyer representing an American woman who fled back to the US after killing a teen motorcyclist in the UK claims she would not be prosecuted in her home country for the same offence, CNN reports.

Anne Sacoolas hit 19-year-old Harry Dunn with her car after driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019. Despite being charged for Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in the UK, Sacoolas refuses to return to the country to be prosecuted and the US State Department has rejected requests to extradite her.

Sacoolas’s lawyer Amy Jeffress said her client is willing to do community service in the US and “make a contribution” in the teen’s memory, but she does not believe Sacoolas would be prosecuted in the US for the crime. Legal analysts are disputing her claim.

