Americans seek compensation for failed Covid-19 treatments from US fund

To encourage life-saving efforts during a declared public health emergency, health care providers and drug companies can be shielded from nearly all lawsuits, and claims for serious injuries or deaths are instead filed with the CICP.

That legal protection extends to Covid-19 vaccines by Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE, and Johnson & Johnson, as well as approved medicines, which briefly included the antimalaria drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump.

US regulators revoked the emergency authorisation for hydroxychloroquine after studies suggested it was not effective and may pose heart risks for certain patients.

Electrocardiogram records show Susan Cicala's heart rhythms were disrupted by hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, according to her husband's lawyer, Jonathan Levitt of Frier Levitt. “Those two in combination are known to be deadly now,” said Levitt. “And she was also placed on a ventilator, which as you know, also has some substantial dangers.”

Cicala's is one of about a dozen claims Levitt has filed with the fund. He said he has more than 200 clients planning to seek compensation for deaths allegedly caused by failed Covid-19 treatments.

“Our cases are mostly about hydroxychloroquine,” said Levitt, who gets paid a portion of successful claims, though he declined to say how much. US lawsuits over some drugs have run into billions of dollars and protection against liability was seen as key to developing vaccines at breakneck speed during a pandemic. However, critics said the compensation fund pays out relatively small amounts for serious injuries and lacks transparency.

In its 10-year history, the fund has paid $6 million for 29 claims for vaccine injuries, according to disclosures obtained by Peter Meyers, a professor at George Washington University Law School and vaccine injury specialist, and viewed by Reuters. Most of those were for the neurological disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome caused by the H1N1 flu vaccine.

The US. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates about 123 million people received the H1N1 vaccine. Of the 48 coronavirus-related claims received by the fund, 21 involved Covid-19 vaccines, including three deaths, according to the FOIA information obtained by Meyers.

The CDC said it has received reports of deaths among people who received Covid-19 vaccines, but has no evidence linking the shots to the fatalities.

Based on Meyers' FOIA information, it appears fewer than 25 claims were filed in 2020, and it was not clear whether these were Covid-19 related. Through the end of January, more than 25 million people in the US received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose. Meyers said the number of vaccine claims suggests the shots are extremely safe.

Still, he said the program's lack of transparency could undermine support for protecting drug companies from lawsuits and for drugs and vaccines authorised for emergency use. “It’s important to have openness to gain the trust of the American public and to counter the vaccine hesitancy,” he said.