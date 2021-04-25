US racing to send aid to India as Covid-19 cases soar

The US is deeply concerned by a massive surge in coronavirus cases in India and will race additional support to the Indian government and healthcare workers, a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday.

“We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to quickly deploy additional support to the Government of India and Indian healthcare workers as they battle this latest severe outbreak. We will have more to share very soon,” the spokeswoman told Reuters via e-mail.

Washington is under increasing pressure to do more to help India, the world's largest democracy and a strategic ally in President Joe Biden's efforts to counter China, as it grapples with a record-setting surge in coronavirus infections.

The Indian government has deployed military planes and trains to get urgently needed oxygen to Delhi from other parts of the country and foreign countries, including Singapore.