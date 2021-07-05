Is it safe & how many doses do I need? - 5 questions about the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine answered

“The authorisation was done in terms of section 21 of the Medicines and Related Substances Act — a mechanism in the Medicines Act that enables emergency-use access and also enables Sahpra to authorise a medicine subject to certain conditions.”

The decision came a week after the EFF marched to the regulator demanding CoronaVac and others be approved for use in SA’s vaccine rollout programme.

Here is what you need to know about the vaccine that will soon be used across SA:

WHERE DOES IT COME FROM?

The CoronaVac vaccine is manufactured by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac. It is imported into SA by Curanto Pharma (Pty) Ltd.

The vaccine is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and passed the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (Sage) assessment on quality, safety and efficacy.