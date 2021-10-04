'I'm going to be a rocket man!' - You're not dreaming, William Shatner is really going to space!

We know it's a TV show, but it's hard not to get excited at the life imitating art when Star Trek legend William Shatner is heading to space.

Shatner, who played the role of Capt James T. Kirk on the iconic TV series, was announced among the crew on a Blue Origin rocket set to lift off on October 12.

Blue Origin is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

According to TMZ, the 90-year-old actor will ride in the company's New Shepard capsule.

Not only will it be historic for the role he played, but the feat will also make Shatner the oldest person ever to make the "Trek" into space.

Taking to social media, Shatner couldn't hide his excitement. He told fans he was now able to spill the beans that he is “going to be a rocket man”.