World

'I'm going to be a rocket man!' - You're not dreaming, William Shatner is really going to space!

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
04 October 2021 - 16:59
A young William Shatner as Capt James T Kirk and Leonard Nimoy as Mr Spock in 'Star Trek'.
A young William Shatner as Capt James T Kirk and Leonard Nimoy as Mr Spock in 'Star Trek'.
Image: CBS via Getty Images

We know it's a TV show, but it's hard not to get excited at the life imitating art when Star Trek legend William Shatner is heading to space.

Shatner, who played the role of Capt James T. Kirk on the iconic TV series, was announced among the crew on a Blue Origin rocket set to lift off on October 12.

Blue Origin is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

According to TMZ, the 90-year-old actor will ride in the company's New Shepard capsule. 

Not only will it be historic for the role he played, but the feat will also make Shatner the oldest person ever to make the "Trek" into space.

Taking to social media, Shatner couldn't hide his excitement. He told fans he was now able to spill the beans that he is “going to be a rocket man”.

The publication claims the flight of about 15 minutes will be filmed as part of a documentary.

Shatner has authored several books about his time as Captain Kirk and the Star Trek universe. He has also co-written several novels set in the Star Trek universe.

Maybe he will show his crew SA from space. After all, he is a big fan of the country.

He has visited South Africa on several occasions, shooting adverts and series. He also spoke at Comic Con Africa in 2019.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'I am Kirk, and Kirk is me' – but Shatner goes far beyond 'Star Trek'

Thanks to its TV timewarp, SA has somewhat compressed but very fond memories of actor William Shatner. We caught up with him at the recent Comic Con ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

WATCH | 'Where no man has gone before': William Shatner to preserve his life through AI

Shatner has tapped new technology that will give current and future generations the chance to quiz him about his life, family and career.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

SUE DE GROOT | Take your prick: new flavour of billionaire or a chip off the old block?

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Astro-tourism has lift-off as SpaceX crews splashes down safely

The capsule with the world’s first all-civilian orbital crew returned at the weekend after a three-day flight
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken News
  2. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC News
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  4. Haven’t heard from Sassa after appealing your declined R350 grant application? ... South Africa
  5. Husband killed, wife critical as robbers open fire during Joburg home invasion South Africa

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting