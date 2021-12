France’s first female president could be right-wing Pecresse

An adviser in Macron’s government described Pecresse as a serious contender, and said she could be seen as representing the same kind of change he did.

Pecresse and Ciotti started out as underdogs but beat clear favourites Xavier Bertrand and Michel Barnier in the first round of the primary on Thursday. Both men said they’d back her and called on their supporters to do the same.

“It shows that our ideas, a strong, clear, uncompromising right, are at the heart of the French people’s expectations,” Ciotti said in a speech after the results were announced on Saturday, adding that he would now campaign for Pecresse.

The 54-year-old says she would halve the number of residency permits for migrants coming from outside the European Union and toughen judicial sentences in ethnically diverse neighbourhoods. She would also raise the age of retirement to 65 and cut 200,000 public sector jobs.

Pecresse is a career politician who served as education and budget ministers under Sarkozy. Though France reached record public debt and a ballooning deficit during her mandate, her links to the last Republican president helped her build a national brand.

In June, Pecresse was re-elected to run France’s wealthiest and most populous region of Ile-de-France by a wide margin. She is known for her humour and for seeming to blurt out her thoughts. Asked about that recently, she replied: “There’s a misunderstanding with me, I’m blond.”

Pecresse left the Republicans for several years because she said it was flirting with the far-right, before returning to try to win the party’s nomination.

The candidate graduated from the prestigious postgraduate Ecole Nationale d’Administration, which Macron and several of his predecessors also attended, and lives in the affluent city of Versailles. Her challenge will be ditching the perception that she’s privileged and out of touch with ordinary voters in the provinces.