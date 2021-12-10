World

Spread of Omicron in the UK may be faster than in SA

10 December 2021 - 13:50 By Corinne Gretler
UK cases of the Omicron variant could top 60,000 a day by Christmas, according to epidemiologist John Edmunds.
The Omicron strain may be spreading faster in England than in SA, with UK cases of the variant possibly topping 60,000 a day by Christmas, according to epidemiologist John Edmunds. 

It’s likely there are more Omicron cases than confirmed by tests, the Guardian reported, citing Edmunds, who works at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, speaking at a webinar organised by the Royal Society of Medicine on Thursday. 

The emergence of the Omicron variant and its large number of mutations has raised questions about its potential to evade vaccines, transmission rate and whether it leads to severe illness.

Early results of lab experiments indicate protection by existing vaccines won’t be totally wiped out, and some physicians in SA have described cases as mostly mild, though early cases need to be interpreted with caution.

While a World Health Organisation expert panel said it needs more data to give any recommendations regarding Omicron, the UK’s health security agency has said it expects at least half of all Covid-19 cases to be caused by the variant in the next two to four weeks if the growth rate and doubling time of cases observed in the last two weeks are maintained.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tightened measures, including working from home and expanded mask and Covid-19 pass use. 

Omicron cases could exceed 1-million by the end of the month on the current trajectory, health secretary Sajid Javid said late on Wednesday in a statement delivered to the House of Commons. He estimated the number at the time at about 10,000, the Guardian reported. 

Edmunds called the Omicron strain a “very severe setback” and urged the population to get booster shots as fast as possible, saying government’s plan B measures are not an overreaction.

