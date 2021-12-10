Spread of Omicron in the UK may be faster than in SA

The Omicron strain may be spreading faster in England than in SA, with UK cases of the variant possibly topping 60,000 a day by Christmas, according to epidemiologist John Edmunds.

It’s likely there are more Omicron cases than confirmed by tests, the Guardian reported, citing Edmunds, who works at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, speaking at a webinar organised by the Royal Society of Medicine on Thursday.

The emergence of the Omicron variant and its large number of mutations has raised questions about its potential to evade vaccines, transmission rate and whether it leads to severe illness.

Early results of lab experiments indicate protection by existing vaccines won’t be totally wiped out, and some physicians in SA have described cases as mostly mild, though early cases need to be interpreted with caution.