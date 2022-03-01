Ex-London plumber making millions using scrap metal from Africa

As deepening shortages push aluminium to record highs, a London-based start-up is raising cash to boost production of the critical industrial metal from untapped reserves of scrap in Africa’s biggest cities.

Founded in 2015 by Raymond Onovwigun, a 31-year-old former plumber, Romco Metals has raised $6.2m via a private share sale, valuing the recycler at $180m.

After developing a taste for trading scrap from job sites around the UK capital, Onovwigun now employs more than 500 people in Africa and expects growth to accelerate as the company taps the rapidly growing quantities of waste metal across the continent.

Romco is looking to triple the volume of scrap it processes from its expanding network of yards in a continent that currently supplies just 1% of the world’s recycled aluminium.

Onovwigun’s initial focus will be on his operations in Nigeria and Ghana, recycling the lightweight metal that’s widely used in consumer products from drinks cans and phones to cars.

“With a range of private efforts under way to increase secondary supply, we will see Africa playing a major role in addressing both sustainability and supply,” Onovwigun said in an interview.

Scrap volumes will surge as Africa’s population grows to about two billion by 2040, up from 1.2-billion today, Onovwigun said. By 2025, Romco plans to produce 100,000 tonnes of aluminium from seven small-scale recycling plants, which will still only be a fraction of Africa’s supply potential, he said.