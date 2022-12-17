The COP15 global biodiversity summit in Montreal, Canada, is running out of time.
But delegates, activists and political leaders are undeterred, as these moments captured on day 10 — out of 13 — show.
Only 72 hours remain for nearly 200 countries to strike a deal to halt and reverse the rapid decline of species and ecosystems by 2030.
IN PICS | A day in the life of landmark global biodiversity summit COP15
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Supplied
