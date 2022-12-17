World

IN PICS | A day in the life of landmark global biodiversity summit COP15

Only 72 hours remain for nearly 200 countries to strike a deal

17 December 2022 - 14:51
Claire Keeton Senior features writer
"There’s no extra time, or next season - Montreal has to be the moment to score a goal for nature, we need all to unite behind Team Earth,” says Marco Lambertini, director-general of WWF International. “Nature has been kicked, punched and thrown for far too long and it can only take so many strikes – soon it will be damaged beyond repair."
Image: Claire Keeton

The COP15 global biodiversity summit in Montreal, Canada, is running out of time.

But delegates, activists and political leaders are undeterred, as these moments captured on day 10 — out of 13 — show.

Only 72 hours remain for nearly 200 countries to strike a deal to halt and reverse the rapid decline of species and ecosystems by 2030.

A 5-metre tall Jenga tower reflects the perilous state of the planet. Created by the WWF, each brick represents the damage people do to nature, putting the tower at risk of falling down.
Image: Claire Keeton
This robotic plant grows to its full 5m height, or wilts, depending on how much progress negotiators at COP15 are making towards meeting biodiversity targets over the next 30 years. Artist Thijs Biersteker and Dr Adriana de Palma (pictured here), created Econario with scientist Andy Purvis. De Palma feeds the plant data every day.
Image: Claire Keeton
Artworks at the youth pavilion at COP15 express the hopes of children for their future
Image: Claire Keeton
Steven Guilbeault, Canadian minister of environment and climate change, pictured here with other ministers of environment, briefs the media on progress towards protecting 30% of the earth’s lands, oceans and inland water by 2030. 30x30 is a key goal of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, an alliance of 116 countries with strong biodiversity targets.
Image: Claire Keeton
About 226,000 of the world's species call the oceans home. Scientists and conservation organisations are among those calling for the creation of marine protection areas to save ocean ecosystems.
Image: Claire Keeton
The Global Youth Biodiversity Network has a youth pavilion inside COP15 which acts as a hub for young activists. The DRC, Rwanda, Botswana and Togo are among the latest African chapters to join the network.
Image: Claire Keeton
Children have written their wishes to leaders of the world about the environment and their future, exhibited here at the Rio Conventions Pavilion at COP15
Image: Claire Keeton
Sunday Times feature writer Claire Keeton at COP15 in Montreal. The organisers' promise of snow is one of few met so far at the summit, where progress towards protecting nature has been slow
Image: Supplied

