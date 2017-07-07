Politics

BLF loses first round as journos fight back

07 July 2017 - 06:49 By ERNEST MABUZA
STAND-OFF: Black First Land First members clash with #saveasouthafrica members outside the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

The Johannesburg High Court yesterday dismissed arguments by Black First Land First against an application by the SA National Editors Forum to halt attacks on journalists.

Acting Judge Corrie van der Westhuizen held that Sanef's application was urgent and dismissed preliminary points raised by BLF.

Sanef and 11 journalists and editors want the court to interdict BLF from harassing, intimidating, assaulting and threatening journalists and editors over reporting on corruption and state capture.

Before the urgent application could be heard BLF lawyer Brendan Tshabangu raised a number of preliminary points he thought would dispose of Sanef's application.

These included the contention that Sanef chairman Mahlatse Gallens did not have the authority to bring the application.

He also said the journalists listed in Sanef's application were not members. As a result, Tshabangu argued, Sanef had no authority to bring the application on their behalf.

He also said the application was not urgent.

The judge dismissed the preliminary points.

"I am satisfied that a case of urgency has been made," Van der Westhuizen said.

Business Day editor Tim Cohen was assaulted as he tried to take a picture of BLF supporters gathered outside the Johannesburg home of Tiso Blackstar's editor-at-large Peter Bruce last week. 

