Politics

SACP must contest elections - Young Communist leader

12 July 2017 - 11:09 By Olebogeng Molatlhwa
Young Communist League (YCL) leader Mluleki Dlelanga.
Young Communist League (YCL) leader Mluleki Dlelanga.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Cornel van Heerden

Young Communist League leader Mluleki Dlelanga has reiterated the league's call for the SA Communist Party to contest upcoming elections.

Dlelanga said the call was a "principled one" based on an established programme and the state of the alliance and‚ in particular‚ the ANC.

"It is a call based on the state of the ANC (and) it is based on a party programme‚" said Dlelanga.

But he warned that the party should not go it alone.

"The notion that (the SACP) will go it alone is fallacious. The party will not go it alone; it will go with the workers.

"Seize the moment; lead the way to socialism."

The issue of whether the SACP will contest elections on its own is set to be one of the most contentious topics to be discussed during commissions‚ which begin on Thursday‚ the fourth day of the SACP congress.

The matter already has the support of the YCL and Mpumalanga province.

-TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Guptas tipped off on Thuli 'spy' claims Politics
  2. Minister suspends agriculture DG Politics
  3. SACP must contest elections - Young Communist leader Politics
  4. Young Communist League hints support for Nzimande Politics
  5. 'Guptas have bled SA dry': Cronin Politics

Latest Videos

Blink and it's gone: Robbers overwhelm cash guard
Fan tributes: Rest in peace, Ray Phiri

Related articles

  1. Young Communist League hints support for Nzimande Politics
  2. 'Guptas have bled SA dry': Cronin Politics
  3. SACP tries hard to play it softly and tenderly Politics
X