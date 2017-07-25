ANC MP Makhosi Khoza is yet to take up the offer by parliament and the SA Police Service to be provided with bodyguards.

In a short statement of Tuesday‚ spokesman for Parliament Moloto Mothapo said Khoza has requested to consult with her family before agreeing to the security arrangement that the national legislature and the SAPS have agreed to provide.

This follows death threats Khoza received recently in the midst of her criticism of the current leadership of the ANC and her repeated calls for a secret ballot or a vote of conscience in the upcoming motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma‚ scheduled for August 8.