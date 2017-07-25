Politics

Makhosi Khoza yet to take up offer of security

25 July 2017 - 14:36 By Thabo Mokone
ANC MP Makhosi Khoza.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza is yet to take up the offer by parliament and the SA Police Service to be provided with bodyguards.

In a short statement of Tuesday‚ spokesman for Parliament Moloto Mothapo said Khoza has requested to consult with her family before agreeing to the security arrangement that the national legislature and the SAPS have agreed to provide.

This follows death threats Khoza received recently in the midst of her criticism of the current leadership of the ANC and her repeated calls for a secret ballot or a vote of conscience in the upcoming motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma‚ scheduled for August 8.

No-confidence debate: I love the ANC but I worship my country

I am here to defend the party's mission, not a dishonourable leader, says senior ANC MP Makhosi Khoza
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Mothapo said following a security analysis‚ representatives of parliament and the SAPS met with Khoza last Friday to brief her on security arrangements for her.

"Parliament and SAPS last week decided to provide Dr Khoza with the necessary support following a security assessment conducted after threats reportedly made on her life.

"Ms Khoza indicated on Friday that she would first consult with her family and revert with a decision by the end of last weekend. Both Parliament and SAPS are still awaiting Dr Khoza’s decision.

"Parliament wishes to states that all security arrangements regarding Dr Khoza are ready for activation as soon as she indicates acceptance of the support‚" said Mothapo.

