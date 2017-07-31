OUTA takes on Hawks‚ NPA over derailed PRASA investigation

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) filed an application on Monday to intervene in a case aimed at prosecuting those who allegedly siphoned off about R5.4-billion in dodgy railway contracts.

The civil action organisation said it was concerned that the PRASA the PRASA investigation and prosecution was taking far too long to come to fruition.

“Essentially‚ this is an intervention application to compel the Hawks to investigate the corruption at PRASA and the NPA to guide the investigations‚” OUTA said.

It filed the papers in the Pretoria High Court on Monday and the application is due to be heard on November 6 if it remains unopposed.

“Should the court grant OUTA permission to intervene in the case between PRASA‚ the Hawks and the NPA‚ it will mean that OUTA will become an applicant with PRASA against the Hawks and the NPA.

“Should the order be granted‚ OUTA will seek to have the court to order that PRASA must hand over a copy of the confidential affidavits and files contained in PRASA’s case‚ whereafter OUTA should be permitted to file a supplementary founding affidavit within 10 days of receiving these documents. OUTA will agree to ensure these files remain confidential in accordance with court rulings.”