Last week when responding to enquiries from The Times‚ Davids said she and her then fiancé were en route to Portugal when she fell ill in the United Arab Emirates. She said she had discovered that she was pregnant and turned around with her fiance and returned to South Africa.

Davids has so far been unable to explain who would have impersonated her and why‚ or why her alleged impersonator would have ordered a limo to visit the Guptas at their luxury Dubai home.

Brown said in a statement on Wednesday morning that she had asked Davids to "step down" following allegations related to the email leaks.

“This past week I have been confronted by allegations against Davids. In the interest of fairness I asked Davids to respond to these allegations.

“I was satisfied with her responses but I felt that the continuous allegations against Davids could compromise the legitimacy of my office.

“My decision is not an expression of guilt on the part of Davids. However‚ it is important that my office is above reproach."

Davids is the latest in a string of officials under suspension pending inquiries into allegations contained in the trove of leaked Gupta emails.

Last week‚ Eskom suspended its chief financial officer Anoj Singh on a precautionary basis – under pressure from lenders‚ pending the outcome of a forensic investigation.