How top banks lit a fire under Eskom, Gigaba

30 July 2017 - 00:04 By SABELO SKITI, THANDUXOLO JIKA, KYLE COWAN and MZILIKAZI WA AFRIKA

The National Treasury faced the alarming prospect of having to raise hundreds of billions of rands after the Development Bank of Southern Africa laid down the law to embattled power utility Eskom, warning it to suspend chief financial officer Anoj Singh.

