An early hours swoop on ATMs led to the confiscation of thousands of South African Social Security Agency cards and the arrest of 11 alleged “predatory lenders”.

The operation‚ in Nigel‚ south of Johannesburg‚ took place on Tuesday just after social welfare grant recipients’ monthly payments had been transferred to their bank accounts.

National Credit Regulator spokesman Lebogang Selibi said it was carried out by staff from the NCR‚ Sassa and the police‚ and was aimed at “curbing fraud‚ money laundering and illegal retention of Sassa cards to enforce credit agreements”.