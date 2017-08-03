Zuma's son apologises for his attack on Gordhan and Hanekom but isn't off the hook yet
President Jacob Zuma’s son Edward has finally apologised for his vitriolic open letter in which he attacked senior ANC leaders Pravin Gordhan and Derek Hanekom.
ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli confirmed on Thursday morning that Edward had apologised for calling former finance minister Gordhan “a stooge of white monopoly capital” and former tourism minister Hanekom a “white Afrikaner askari.”
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal had given Edward until midnight on Wednesday to retract his letter or face the consequences.
Ntuli said Zuma’s son called him on Thursday morning informing him that he had sent the letter to the ANC offices on Wednesday.
“We did not get a letter yesterday [Wednesday] but he just gave a call now and forwarded me a letter that he says he sent to the ANC office yesterday apologising‚” said Ntuli.
He said whether or not Edward’s apology made the deadline would not be discussed at the party’s provincial executive committee at its meeting this weekend. Edward on Wednesday said he would only comment on his letter at a press conference he will call soon.
Zuma junior is not entirely off the hook yet as he is still facing an investigation by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over “statements that promote hatred based on race”.
In his response to the investigation‚ Edward described the SAHRC as “vile dog unleashed to maul the black majority‚ to manage them‚ to sanitise their history and to keep them in check when expressing their history and articulating their black pain”.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP