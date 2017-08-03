Zuma's son apologises for his attack on Gordhan and Hanekom but isn't off the hook yet

President Jacob Zuma’s son Edward has finally apologised for his vitriolic open letter in which he attacked senior ANC leaders Pravin Gordhan and Derek Hanekom.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli confirmed on Thursday morning that Edward had apologised for calling former finance minister Gordhan “a stooge of white monopoly capital” and former tourism minister Hanekom a “white Afrikaner askari.”

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal had given Edward until midnight on Wednesday to retract his letter or face the consequences.

Ntuli said Zuma’s son called him on Thursday morning informing him that he had sent the letter to the ANC offices on Wednesday.