“Bring it on.” That’s the message from ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu to opposition MPs in the run-up to Tuesday’s highly anticipated motion of no confidence debate and vote.

The motion‚ sponsored by Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane who‚ on Wednesday‚ urged ANC MP's and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to vote against President Jacob Zuma.

Addressing the media on Friday‚ Mthembu said rumours that there are ANC members who will vote in favour of the motion to remove Zuma and his Cabinet reflected “wishful thinking” by the opposition. He didn’t seem to concerned by statements made by some ANC MPs such as the vocal Makhosi Khoza and Mondli Gungubele that they would be voting with the conscience.