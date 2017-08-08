Politics

Malema salutes ‘incoming president Baleka Mbete’

08 August 2017 - 15:17 By Naledi Shange
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie

EFF leader‚ Julius Malema on Tuesday congratulated Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete for taking the bold decision to hold the vote on the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma in secret.

Referring to Mbete as the “incoming president‚” Malema praised her for “going against the wishes of the ANC".

He said MPs casting their votes would not be voting against the democratically elected government but against a corrupt leader.

“Ours is not against the ANC but against the father of Duduzane‚” he said‚ referring to Zuma’s son alleged to have ties with the controversial Gupta family.

“We want to remove Duduzane’s father because he is the most corrupt individual‚” he said.

Malema urged MPs to be led by their conscience as they cast their ballots.

“The vote is secret but your conscience will remain with you. You are writing your own history as you sit here‚” he said.

Before Malema‚ the ANC’s Deputy Chief Whip‚ Doris Dlakude‚ said voting according to conscience was impossible.

“No one should vote with their conscience. We are here because we have been given a mandate‚” she said.

