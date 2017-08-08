“Ours is not against the ANC but against the father of Duduzane‚” he said‚ referring to Zuma’s son alleged to have ties with the controversial Gupta family.

“We want to remove Duduzane’s father because he is the most corrupt individual‚” he said.

Malema urged MPs to be led by their conscience as they cast their ballots.

“The vote is secret but your conscience will remain with you. You are writing your own history as you sit here‚” he said.

Before Malema‚ the ANC’s Deputy Chief Whip‚ Doris Dlakude‚ said voting according to conscience was impossible.

“No one should vote with their conscience. We are here because we have been given a mandate‚” she said.