President Jacob Zuma faces a motion of no confidence for the 8th time on the 8th August.

Should the motion succeed‚ the president will have to step down‚ along with his cabinet.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced on Monday that she would permit a secret ballot‚ strengthening the chances that the motion would be passed.

Confused? TimesLIVE brings you all the numbers you need to know.

WATCH: Explainer - what if the motion of no confidence succeeds?