Politics

WATCH: #ZumaVote all the numbers you need to know

08 August 2017 - 14:40 By TimesLIVE

President Jacob Zuma faces a motion of no confidence for the 8th time on the 8th August.

Should the motion succeed‚ the president will have to step down‚ along with his cabinet.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced on Monday that she would permit a secret ballot‚ strengthening the chances that the motion would be passed.

Confused? TimesLIVE brings you all the numbers you need to know.

WATCH: Explainer - what if the motion of no confidence succeeds?

READ MORE:

ANC a ‘cancer’ and must be removed‚ says DA in KZN

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has vowed that if President Jacob Zuma is not removed through the vote of no confidence‚ it will remove the ANC through the ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Secret ballot or not‚ Zuma will win: KZN ANCYL

The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal believes that the secret ballot in today's vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma will make ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Secret vote: Mbeki urges MPs to do the right thing

Former president Thabo Mbeki urged MPs on Tuesday to vote “honestly” in a vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.
Politics
3 hours ago

Students‚ salesmen and servants of God join Cape Town march

Three high school students joined EFF members as they marched to parliament ahead of a motion of no confidence debate in the National Assembly on ...
Politics
3 hours ago

'We hear there will be big trouble' Pretoria gears up for protests if Zuma doesn't fall

Townships across Pretoria were tense this morning ahead of a vote on President Jacob Zuma's leadership in parliament.
News
3 hours ago

Thousands expected in EFF march to Union Buildings

The march by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to the Union Buildings in Pretoria was set to get underway on Tuesday‚ led by the party’s Tshwane ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Durban mayor calls supporters of no confidence vote 'people ruled by the devil'

Controversial Durban mayor Zandile Gumede has described those supporting a vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma as people ruled by the ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Secret vote: The magic number is 201

The magic number opponents of President Jacob Zuma are looking for in Tuesday's vote of no confidence motion is 201 votes.
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. No stamp approval for Zuma from this EFF entrepreneur Politics
  2. ANC failed to give reasons why Zuma should be kept in office: Van Damme Politics
  3. Opposition leaders: Zuma is 'corrupt and broken' Politics
  4. There's no goalkeeper so go ahead and score‚ Holomisa tells MPs Politics
  5. Malema salutes ‘incoming president Baleka Mbete’ Politics

Latest Videos

No-confidence vote: all the numbers you need to know
Mmusi Maimane calls on ANC MPs to vote according to their conscience
X